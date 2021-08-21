Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 622 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $408.97 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.52.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

