Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,032 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

