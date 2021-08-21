Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 89,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 54,971 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.19. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $58.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.