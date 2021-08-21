Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $145.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.38. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $97.38 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

