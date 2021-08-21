Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.6% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

NYSE LMT opened at $357.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

