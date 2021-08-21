Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 215,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 71,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.