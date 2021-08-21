Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 1.17% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTEC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 27,115.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 115,511 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,894,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $574,000.

NASDAQ:BTEC opened at $53.52 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43.

