Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 14,501 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 175,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,403 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $41.65 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.05.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

