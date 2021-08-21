Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 3,890 Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 39,979 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 1,434.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $71.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.