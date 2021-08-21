Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 7,282 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 1.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MO opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

