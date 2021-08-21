Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.03.

