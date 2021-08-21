VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,612,000 after buying an additional 36,693 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $27,708,000. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $11,129,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 116,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $8,300,000.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.45. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

