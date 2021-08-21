Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.79% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $81,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $143.82 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $97.78 and a 52 week high of $147.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.66.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

