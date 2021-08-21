Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Holdings Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,490,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 138.1% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period.

VOX stock opened at $143.82 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $97.78 and a 52-week high of $147.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.66.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

