Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 8.7% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $58,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 5,806,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.