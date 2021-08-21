Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period.

VWO stock remained flat at $$49.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,097,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

