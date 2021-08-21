Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is American Investment Services Inc.’s Largest Position

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 8.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.52. 653,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,558. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

