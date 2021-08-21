Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $298.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

