Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 815,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $85,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.78 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.39.

