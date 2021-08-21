Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Highland Private Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $25,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 46,272 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,107,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 216,031 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 632,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,348. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

