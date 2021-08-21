Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,755,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.05. The company had a trading volume of 396,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

