Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.2% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $27,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $106.59. 3,238,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,952. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.