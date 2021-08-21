Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $37,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 181.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $217.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.01.

