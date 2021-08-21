Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 15.0% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $41,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $278.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

