Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.3% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

