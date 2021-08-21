Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 885,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,756. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38.

