Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.7% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $228.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

