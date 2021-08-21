Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,140,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438,900 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Vedanta worth $58,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vedanta by 24.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vedanta by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Vedanta by 33.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.00. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

