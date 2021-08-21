Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.38% of Veeva Systems worth $179,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $320.72 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

