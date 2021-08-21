Vega Protocol Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for about $30.87 or 0.00062972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $30.87 and $433,849.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.57 or 0.00825409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00105586 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

