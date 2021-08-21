Venus Hits Market Capitalization of $384.12 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $35.99 or 0.00073088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $384.12 million and $38.57 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,233.99 or 0.99984829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001073 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009458 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005941 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,673,029 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

