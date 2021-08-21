Veritaseum (VERI) Hits Market Cap of $42.71 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.87 or 0.00039996 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $42.71 million and approximately $283.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.81 or 0.00820963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.