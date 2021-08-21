Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.84. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

