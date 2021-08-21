VerusCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,249.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $57.65 million and approximately $33,249.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00134662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00149252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.70 or 1.00139247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.15 or 0.00927071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.04 or 0.06689103 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,864,325 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.