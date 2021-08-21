Vidulum Achieves Market Cap of $118,409.85 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $118,409.85 and $653.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004600 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

