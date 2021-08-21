VIG (VIG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $330.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market cap of $917,374.05 and approximately $330.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000807 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,013,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

