VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $466.51

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.51 ($6.09) and traded as high as GBX 468 ($6.11). VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund shares last traded at GBX 457.50 ($5.98), with a volume of 546,194 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £769.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 466.51.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

