Vipstar Coin Price Hits $0.0000 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00037724 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.