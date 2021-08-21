Virtue Poker Trading Up 150.7% This Week (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and $2.85 million worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 150.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00136386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00150825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.24 or 1.00350954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.75 or 0.00924445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.33 or 0.06736485 BTC.

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

