Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1,045.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

