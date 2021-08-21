Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

