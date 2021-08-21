W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of W. R. Berkley worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,823,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 13.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE:WRB opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

