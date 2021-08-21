W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,355,000 after purchasing an additional 97,222 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,278,000 after purchasing an additional 483,672 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after purchasing an additional 544,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

