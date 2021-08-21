Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $12.67 million and $4.73 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00133490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00149435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,573.40 or 1.00019304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.02 or 0.00920076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.11 or 0.06617952 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.