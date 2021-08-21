Wanchain Price Reaches $0.88 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $170.49 million and $8.46 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00086976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00301456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00046006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.52 or 0.02555062 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,555,419 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.