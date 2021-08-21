Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.89

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Wanchain has a market cap of $172.43 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00098385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00312981 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00047641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015945 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,555,420 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

