Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,474.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

