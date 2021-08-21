Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.18

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.18 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 40.22 ($0.53). Watchstone Group shares last traded at GBX 40.22 ($0.53), with a volume of 364 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £18.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Watchstone Group Company Profile (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

