Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 77,058 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,058 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Synopsys worth $36,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 137.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.88. 1,322,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,510. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $317.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.50. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,068 shares of company stock worth $6,236,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

