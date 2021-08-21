Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 9,780 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 2.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.27% of Vulcan Materials worth $63,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

